Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting near Elizabeth City courthouse

No one was hurt in the shooting, which happened about a block from the federal courthouse.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A second man has been sentenced for a shooting that happened near a federal courthouse in Elizabeth City.

According to the Department of Justice, Tavori Ditron Lindsey was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at another man with a handgun and AR-15 rifle in the early morning hours of September 5, 2021.

Surveillance cameras in the area of East Colonial Avenue and McMorrine Street reportedly showed Lindsey and Amos Dekendric Parker getting into an argument with a third man outside of a billiards hall, about a block from the courthouse. Video footage shows Parker firing a handgun and Lindsey shooting an AR-15-style rifle at the man.

Police responded to the scene, where they found shell casings and damage to a building consistent with gunshots. Both men were later arrested on state charges before later being indicted in federal court.