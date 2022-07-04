Police investigating after shooting victim walks into Norfolk restaurant

Police were at the fast food restaurant on East Princess Anne Road after dispatchers received a call that someone who'd been shot was there.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police were at a fast food restaurant Thursday after they received a report about a gunshot victim there.

Emergency dispatchers said the call about incident came in shortly before noon. The person who'd been shot was at the Church's Chicken located at 2308 E. Princess Anne Rd.

There was no immediate word about the person's condition or if the shooting happened at the restaurant.