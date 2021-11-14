Shooting in Norfolk leaves one dead, one injured

When they arrived, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.

The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured today.

At 12 p.m., police received a call that there had been a shooting on the 1300 block of Strand Street.

The identities of both men have not been released at this time.

If you have any information that can help with this investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online here.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated when we receive new information.