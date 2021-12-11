Man has life-threatening injuries following shooting in Portsmouth

The Portsmouth Police Department tweeted the shooting happened

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday afternoon and left a man with critical injuries.

Officers said the man was near the intersection of 7th Street and Edwards Street. That's in the part of the city that's across from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Police did not indicate if there was information on what led up to the shooting or if there was any information about the person or people responsible for the shooting.

If you know anything about this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers whose tip leads to an arrest could be rewarded up to $1,000. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.