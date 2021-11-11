Hampton police investigate deadly shooting on Kecoughtan Road

Police said the victim died from their injuries.

The Hampton Police Division said they are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday night on Kecoughtan Road.

A police spokesperson told 13News Now that reports of the shooting came in just before 8 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The spokesperson says that victim died from their injuries.

There is currently no information on potential suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.