Portsmouth police seek suspects in recent shooting

Detectives are attempting to identify and locate several people who may have been involved in a shooting on Virginia Avenue where London Oaks Apartments is.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives need the public's help to identify and find several people who are suspected of being involved in a shooting from July 18.

The Portsmouth Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue which is the area where London Oaks Apartments is located.

During that shooting, a boy was hurt seriously. He had to be taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. A man also was shot. He walked into the hospital with an injury that also was life-threatening.

Now, police are sharing photos of several suspects and asking for help identifying them.