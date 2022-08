Police said the man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes.

Officers who went to the scene found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics took the victim to the hospital.