The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking the public to avoid this area.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating after a man was hit by a car Thursday night.

According to a tweet from the department, a pedestrian was struck by a car in the 3800 block of Robin Hood Road at around 8:30 p.m. That's in the Estabrook section of the city.

Officials haven't said whether the driver stayed on the scene or not.