Traffic report details deadly crash at Virginia Beach Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One day after a driver hit two women crossing the street in Virginia Beach Town Center late Monday afternoon, traffic resumed to its regular hustle and bustle.

The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said officers responded to Constitution Drive near Tupelo Honey Cafe after a report of two people getting hit after walking on a crosswalk.

A spokesman for VBPD said a 76-year-old woman named Rosa Blanco died on the scene. Her family was notified.

The spokesman said another woman got hit by the car. She is 79 years old and is currently in stable condition. However, she did suffer from broken ribs and a fractured foot.

13News Now spoke to multiple people who watched the scene unfold, who said the intersection specifically and Town Center as a whole has been a problem for both pedestrians and drivers.

VBPD said they arrested Nathan Poole Monday night following the incident.

Court documents said Poole turned onto Constitution Drive while the women walked on the crosswalk and that's when he drove straight into them.

Investigators said Poole stayed on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement.

The traffic report said officers arrested Poole for driving under the influence after they smelled marijuana from his truck. The document goes on to say Poole admitted to smoking marijuana before driving.

The documents said after he started cooperating with police, he failed some field sobriety tests, and when they took him to test his blood, he allegedly told them he'd smoked marijuana.

A judge denied him bond Tuesday, the morning after his arrest. Poole hired an attorney to represent his case in court.

The chairman of the Council of United Filipino Orgs of Tidewater (CUFOT) overseeing the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia told 13News Now that Blanco served as a long-standing volunteer with the organization.

VBPD said Poole could face additional charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

13News Now asked to speak with Poole in jail, but he denied our interview request.