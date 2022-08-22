2 people hit by car in Town Center area of Virginia Beach, one killed

Emergency dispatch said a call came in about a pedestrian crash on Main Street just after 4 p.m. One person died at the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were hit by a car in the Town Center area of Virginia Beach Monday afternoon, and one of them died, the police department said.

Initially, Virginia Beach EMS said two people were hit, one of whom was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Emergency dispatch said a call came in about a crash on Main Street just after 4 p.m.

Then, a spokesman with the police department said the people who were hit were pedestrians.

He said one of the people died at the scene, and another person was in cardiac arrest on the way to a hospital.

There's no word yet on if this crash will lead to charges.