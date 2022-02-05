Virginia Tech: Shots fired just off campus

University officials said the shots were fired at West Roanoke Street and Draper Road. That's near the Blacksburg Farmer's Market and the edge of campus.

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — A few minutes before midnight on Friday, Virginia Tech asked students to get inside a nearby building and lock the doors, due to reports of shots fired near campus.

The tweet from university officials said the shots were fired at West Roanoke Street and Draper Road. That's near the Blacksburg Farmer's Market and the edge of campus (near the Media Building).

By 2 a.m. Saturday, the campus twitter account hadn't yet given an "all-clear." Students were still being asked to stay inside, and call 911 if they needed help.

It wasn't initially clear if anyone had been hurt, and there was no description given for the shooter.

VT Alerts (NRV): Person with a gun reported near West Roanoke St./Draper Rd. Stay Inside. Secure doors. Emergency personnel responding. Call 911 for help. — Virginia Tech (@virginia_tech) February 5, 2022