Shots fired near Kempsville High School ends football game early

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — No students or families are hurt after someone fired shots into the air near a football game at Kempsville High School, a school spokesperson said.

Virginia Beach police officers working the football game heard gunshots just before 9:45 p.m., according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene in the 5000 block of John Smith Court, right next to the high school.

The school worked with the Virginia Beach Police Department and cleared the field, ending the football game against Green Run early, according to the school spokesperson.

A Kempsville parent who does not want to be identified told 13News Now, “I left at halftime through the back gate and there were no police there. The stands were packed and folks were standing on the track. Lots of folks, not too many police.”

"All students, staff and families are safe," the school spokesperson said.

Virginia Beach police said there are no known damages, victims or suspects as of late Thursday night.

Kempsville families received the following message from school officials regarding the incident:

"Good evening, Kempsville and Green Run High School families—

We are writing to make you aware that we had to end tonight’s football game early because of shots fired in the neighborhood adjacent to Kempsville High School. We worked in collaboration with the Virginia Beach Police Department to clear the field and stadium. Our students, staff and families are safe.