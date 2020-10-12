Suffolk Police: baby possibly abducted by Lyft driver, located and returned to family

The call said the abduction happened in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway. That's near Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Plaza.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Thursday morning, around 11:20, Suffolk Police said they got a report about a "possible child abduction."

The child involved in the incident, an 11-month-old baby, "was reported to have been abducted by a Lyft driver" according to a release from the city.

The call said the abduction happened in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway. That's near Bon Secours Harbour View Medical Plaza.

Officials said the baby was found and returned to his or her family by 12:36 p.m.