Police seek suspect information after shooting and carjacking in Suffolk

According to the victim, three men approached him while he was in his car and tried to take it.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from November 13, 2021.

Police in Suffolk is investigating a carjacking and shooting that happened earlier today, January 12.

According to a release, emergency personnel received the call at 4:38 a.m. The incident happened on the 6100 block of Brookwood Drive.

According to the victim, who has been identified as Lavar Bowser, 36, of Suffolk, three men approached him while he was in his car and tried to take it.

Bowser was then shot by one of the suspects after trying to not give up his car.

The suspects then left in what could be a blue crossover SUV.

Bowser was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.