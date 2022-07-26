Newport News police search for wanted suspect near Stoney Run Elementary School

Police said the suspect is wanted for felony malicious wounding.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department said it has deployed its Tactical Operations Unit in its search for a wanted suspect.

Police said that the suspect, who is wanted for felony malicious wounding, was spotted around 5:30 p.m. driving on Old Courthouse Way. Officers said they attempted to pull the suspect over but the vehicle fled from police.

A short chase came to an end in the 800 block of Lucas Creek Road, near Stoney Run Elementary School. Police said the suspect stopped the vehicle, got out, and ran to a nearby apartment complex across from the school.

Police said they are working to make contact with the suspect. The person's name has not been released at this time, and no other information was immediately available.