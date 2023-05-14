Three people shot near ODU early Sunday morning, according to Norfolk Police

Police said one man has an injury they characterized as "life-threatening. A man and a woman both received less serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating after three people were shot early Sunday morning in the Highland Park neighborhood near the campus of Old Dominion University.

According to a Tweet from Norfolk Police, this happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 48th Street and Killiam Ave. They said one man has an injury they characterized as "life-threatening." Another man received a less-serious wound, and a woman was grazed by a bullet.

The two men were both taken to a local hospital. The woman was not transported.

Police didn't provide any other information. We don't know anything about the circumstances which led to this shooting, nor if they have any suspects, nor if there's any ongoing risk to the public.

There is no known connection between this incident and the university.