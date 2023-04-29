Violent night in Hampton Roads leads to two dead, six injured

Shooting incidents in Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth kept emergency workers busy.

NORFOLK, Va. — At least two people were killed and six injured in three separate shooting incidents across Hampton Roads Saturday morning.

The first of these took place at around 1:45 in Portsmouth when a security guard at a nightclub reportedly fired a single shot after seeing someone pulling out a gun. According to a spokesperson for the Portsmouth Police Department, five people were injured by this single gunshot.

The owner of Notorious Lounge did not want to appear on camera but said the nightclub’s security guard may be involved in what happened, telling us that one person was shot and drove themselves to the hospital.

There was no explanation of how the other four people were injured, nor was there any description of the types of injuries they received. None was considered life-threatening.

Then, at around 2:15 a.m., police in Newport News were sent to 17th Street and Terminal Avenue in response to a report of a shooting. They found a man at that location with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment where he died about a half-hour later. Police provided no suspect information, and the investigation remains ongoing.

At around the same time, dispatch confirmed to us that Newport News Police were sent to Coral Court, off of Jefferson Ave. near Jefferson Labs for a report of a shooting. At that location, they found a man with a gunshot wound described as "non-life threatening." Police have not provided any other details or suspect information in this case.

Then, at around 4:50 a.m., Norfolk Police were dispatched to a location on E. Princess Anne Rd. near Ingleside Rd. for a report of a shooting. There, they found a man who'd been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene. No other information about this case has been provided.

A Walmart Neighborhood Market shut down for hours after the fatal shooting in the parking lot of the busy grocery store.

Deann Hill said she planned to do some morning shopping at the Walmart when she found a crime scene. The store closed for hours this morning as Norfolk Police Department officers investigated.

“It was part of my routine this morning to go to the store and pick up a few things for later today. And as I turned to go into the parking lot, I saw the police tape all around,” Hill said. “I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. What happened?’”

Detectives say the shooting happened just before 5 am. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

“It’s tragic, it’s happening too commonly, and everybody’s too comfortable with it,” Hill said.