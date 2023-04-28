PPD: Two men shot on Portsmouth Blvd.

According to dispatch, the shooting was reported to have happened at 11:23 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt Thursday night.

Police say it happened near the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

An updated condition on either of the men, as well as their names, has not been released.