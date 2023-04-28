PPD: Two men shot on Portsmouth Blvd.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men hurt Thursday night.
According to dispatch, the shooting was reported to have happened at 11:23 p.m.
Police say it happened near the 2200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.
An updated condition on either of the men, as well as their names, has not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous online tip by clicking here.