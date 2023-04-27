Father and son open fire on each other in James City County, police say

Investigators said Orlando McCoin Sr. and his son, Orlando McCoin Jr., got into a fight which resulted in the two men opening fire on each other.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A father and son are behind bars for allegedly getting into a shootout with each other in James City County, police said.

The James City County Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of Howard Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said 49-year-old Orlando McCoin Sr. and his son, 27-year-old Orlando McCoin Jr., got into a fight which resulted in the two men opening fire on each other.

No one was hurt, but multiple vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire. A nearby school and daycare were placed under lockdown as a precaution.

The father was detained at the scene, but the son fled the area. Orlando Jr. later turned himself in at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Both guns involved in the shooting were recovered.