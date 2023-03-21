Bus driver, 2 students hurt after James City County bus crash

It happened near the intersection of Highway 199 and the Colonial Parkway. The bus driver and two students.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Three people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and a truck in James City County Tuesday morning.

The James City County Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Highway 199 (Humelsine Parkway) and South Henry Street, which is right by the Colonial Parkway.

Bus Run 4 was taking students to Matthew Whaley Elementary School and had 19 students on board when the crash happened, a spokesperson for Williamsburg-James City County Schools said.

According to a message sent to the families of those affected, the bus driver and two students have minor injuries.

The students onboard were taken to the school with an alternate bus and evaluated by a school nurse once they got there. The bus driver was taken to the hospital for evaluation.