NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a hit-and-run that happened Friday evening.

According to a tweet from the department, a pedestrian was struck in the 2400 block of Tidewater Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking the public to avoid this area.