Endangered toddler missing from Virginia Beach since Friday morning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Law enforcement agencies have issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for a little girl last seen in Virginia Beach Friday morning.



According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, the missing child’s name is Samalea Monet Daniels. She's a 3-year-old, black female, with brown eyes and black hair. She's 2’10” and weighs 25 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing last.



She was last seen at her grandmother’s house in Virginia Beach on Stonington Court at around 9 a.m. Friday.



Samalea is believed to be with Tianna Mila Daniels, a 29-year-old black female with hazel eyes and brown hair. She's 5’6” tall and weighs 130 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing last. Police didn't say what her relationship to Samalea is.



They may be traveling in a grey 2011 Ford Escape bearing Virginia plates N4M45T3.



The spokesperson said Samalea is believed to be in extreme danger.



For further information contact the Virginia Beach City Police Department at 757-385-5000.