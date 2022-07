Norfolk police said the man is in critical condition, while the woman is expected to survive.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a large police presence on Mangrove Avenue in Norfolk Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from the Norfolk Police Dept., the call came in just before 10:30 p.m.

Norfolk police confirmed there were two gunshot victims, a man and a woman, in the 3500 block of Mangrove Drive.

The man is in critical condition, while the woman is expected to survive.