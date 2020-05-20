Two hurt, one killed in Newport News home invasion shooting

When they got to the scene, investigators were met with two men who had been shot and hurt. It wasn't until later that police found the third victim, who was dead.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a shooting in Newport News Tuesday night, two men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one victim was found dead.

Newport News Police said preliminary investigation indicated this incident started as a home invasion - and that it appeared the shots were fired into the home in question.

Police said they responded to a call about a shooting in the 400 block of Logan Place around 10:43 p.m. last night.

When they got to the scene, investigators were met with the two men who had been shot and hurt. They were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

It wasn't until later that police found the third victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.