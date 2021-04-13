Police search for two suspects who robbed Portsmouth Harris Teeter

Investigators say the robbery happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harris Teeter located on Tyre Neck Road.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for two people who robbed a Harris Teeter grocery store in Portsmouth.

Investigators say the robbery happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Harris Teeter located on Tyre Neck Road. Jaquan Raheam Trotter allegedly entered the store and stole several items. As he left, police say Trotter threatened to harm the store manager.

A second, unidentified suspect was driving a silver 2011 Chevrolet Cruse and also allegedly threatened the manager with a gun. Both then fled the scene with the stolen goods.

Portsmouth Police say both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about this crime, you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.