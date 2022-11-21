2 teenagers shot in Young Terrace neighborhood, Norfolk police say

They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and they're expected to be okay.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two teenagers hurt in the Young Terrace neighborhood Saturday.

According to police, a call was received about two gunshot victims on the 800 block of Whitaker Lane right before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl who had been shot.

They were both taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, and they're expected to be okay.

Due to them being under the age of 18, their names are not likely to be released.