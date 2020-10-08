US Attorney's Office sets up web page about case against OB/GYN from Chesapeake

The page lets people keep track updates in the case against Dr. Javaid Perwaiz. He's accused of performing unnecessary procedures on women. Charges include fraud.

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia said it wants to make sure people have access to all updates in the case against an OB/GYN from Chesapeake who's accused of performing unnecessary medical procedures on dozens of women.

The U.S. Attorney's Office set up a page on its website for the case involving Dr. Javaid Perwaiz.

A federal grand jury returned a 62-count superseding indictment against Perwaiz on June 19, 2020. It charged the doctor with 26 counts of health care fraud, 33 counts of making false statements relating to healthcare matters, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said the crimes of which he's accused took place between in and about 2010 and November 2019. The indictment said Perwaiz performed unnecessary surgeries and medical procedures without the proper knowledge or consent of patients at his OB/GYN medical practice. He also is accused of filing false claims regarding those procedures to health care benefit programs.

Perwaiz made his first appearance in court on November 8, 2019. As of Monday, August 8, 2020, he remained in custody.

The web page which the district court set up included a copy of the superseding indictment summarizing the charges filed against Perwaiz. The district court authorized the U.S. Attorney’s Office to use its website as part of its obligations to notify potential victims.

In addition, the website includes the following guidance for current or former patients:

FBI TIPS

Current and former patients should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-CALL-FBI or through its website if they want to share information.

MEDICAL RECORDS

Current or former patients who would like a copy of their medical records should email usavae.perwaiz.medical.records@usdoj.gov with their full name and dates of service.