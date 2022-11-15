Flower memorials grow on the grounds of UVA, as students mourn killed football players

In the hours since the shelter-in-place order was lifted, UVA students have since begun honoring the three football players shot and killed this weekend.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Nearly 48 hours after the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, students are coming together to remember those lost.

"A way of showing support when you can," Luke Somers said, holding a bouquet of flowers walking down Rugby Road in Charlottesville.

Sunday night, UVA student Christopher Jones allegedly opened fire on a charter bus of crowded students on Culbreth Road.

Football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis and D'Sean Perry died from their injuries and two other people were hurt.

Since the shelter-in-place order was lifted following a 12-hour manhunt, students have begun growing flower memorials across the university grounds, notably at the North Gate of Scott Stadium and the train overpass on Rugby Road.

Each petal serves as a token to show that the Charlottesville community won’t forget those names.

"Today is another day. It was a little bit easier, but it’ll continue to be hard for some time before we can get to the problem of preventing this from happening again," Somers said.

Also on Tuesday, Head Football Coach Tony Elliott and Athletics Director Carla Williams held a press conference.

The two sports leaders said as soon as the police department cleared everyone to communicate, they pulled the team together, and let them start the grieving process as a group. They didn't want anyone to be isolated.

The sports department also has several psychologists on staff who have been helping student-athletes process what happened.