VDOT contractor's death highlights dangers of drinking and driving

HAMPTON, Va. — Advocates for victims of drunk driving are sounding the alarm on the dangers of getting behind the wheel after you’ve had something to drink.

It comes after Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) contractor Craig Boone died after a car hit him on I-64 in Hampton, early Sunday morning. Police charged 27-year-old Alana Diomande with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

Personal injury lawyer and MADD Southside Chapter spokesperson, Mike Goodove, said if convicted, drivers with this charge can face years in prison.

“It’s a major concern because anytime that you are impaired – and we’re concerned with all different types of impairment, not just alcohol – and then you get behind the wheel of a car, that car becomes a weapon," Goodove said.

He's spent decades raising awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence and knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a loved one to a drunk driver.

“My brother was killed by a drunk driver," he said.

According to Virginia State Police, VDOT contractor Craig Boone stood outside his work truck assisting a driver at the Big Bethel overpass, when Diomande ran off the road and sideswiped his service vehicle parked on the right shoulder with the lights on.

Police said the 52-year-old died on impact.

“No excuse for it. They put signs up, there are placards up," Goodove said. "That shows how dangerous impaired driving is that somebody would just disregard all these warnings.”

Drivers not only face criminal charges in situations like this. Legal analyst Ed Booth said you can also face a civil case if the victim’s family decides to sue.

“Unfortunately it’s a pretty significant problem," Booth said. "It’s surprising you would think because we live in a world now where you can pull out your phone and press a button and essentially get to wherever you need to go.”

He added, “Bottom line is, a drunk driver who strikes someone in Virginia if their blood alcohol level is high enough is liable for punitive damages to the victim.”

Both Booth and Goodove said driving under the influence is a persistent and dangerous problem... but it is preventable. If you’re drinking, don’t drive.

“There’s so many alternatives available to you that you can choose," Goodove said. "Uber, Lyft, cabs.”