Virginia State Police, AAA remind drivers of move over law after VDOT safety worker was killed on I-64

Drivers in Virginia must move over a lane or slow down when they see stopped vehicles with flashing lights, caution signs or properly lit flares.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police and AAA Tidewater Virginia are reminding drivers of the rules of the road after a woman is accused of hitting and killing a VDOT contractor in Hampton on Sunday.

“Maintaining the roads, patrolling the roads should not be a life-threatening job,” said AAA Tidewater Virginia spokesperson Ryan Adcock.

It’s an urgent message for drivers and it's one that could save lives.

“If you have room to and can safely move over a lane, two lanes… do that,” Adcock said.

Adcock said lawmakers expanded the state’s move-over law in July. Drivers in Virginia must move over a lane or slow down when they see stopped vehicles with flashing lights, caution signs, or properly lit flares.

“We have seen just this uptick in large amount of traffic deaths from just people being on the side of the road in their personal vehicles which is why that new amendment was passed,” he said.

This reminder comes after Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-64 in Hampton. A state police spokesperson said Craig Boone, a VDOT safety support worker, died Sunday morning while trying to help a driver at the Big Bethel overpass.

Officials said 27-year-old Alana Diomande ran off the road and sideswiped the service vehicle parked on the right shoulder with its lights on. Authorities said Diomande hit Boone, killing him on impact.

State police believe Diomande was under the influence.

“This unfortunate incident tells us that there’s more work that needs to be done in terms of public education,” Adcock said.

Boone's family has asked for privacy at this time. They said Boone was an amazing man who will be missed tremendously.