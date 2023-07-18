Woman arrested for killing husband in Virginia Beach, police say

30-year-old Christina Wang is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is facing charges for allegedly killing her husband in the Lake Smith area of Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department was called to a home on Bardith Circle on Monday, just off Northampton Boulevard, on Monday afternoon.

There they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives have arrested 30-year-old Christina Wang and charged her with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said they are not searching for any additional suspects and confirmed that the suspect and victim were married.

Wang is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.