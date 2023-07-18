Woman arrested for killing husband in Virginia Beach, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman is facing charges for allegedly killing her husband in the Lake Smith area of Virginia Beach.
The Virginia Beach Police Department was called to a home on Bardith Circle on Monday, just off Northampton Boulevard, on Monday afternoon.
There they found 37-year-old Calvin Wang dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
Homicide detectives have arrested 30-year-old Christina Wang and charged her with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said they are not searching for any additional suspects and confirmed that the suspect and victim were married.
Wang is currently being held at the Virginia Beach City Jail.
If you know anything that can help detectives with their investigation, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.