Virginia Beach: Full file on mass shooting won't be released

The city said it will instead release a summary of its findings. Some of the victims’ families say the entire file should be released.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department says it will not release its complete investigative file into last year’s mass shooting when it’s finished.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that city officials will likely complete their final investigative report this fall.

Last year’s shooting by a city employee killed 12 people and critically injured four others.