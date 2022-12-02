Virginia Beach police respond to report of weapon at middle school

Fortunately, the threat was unfounded and no one was hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department investigated a threat of a student with a weapon at a local middle school Friday.

According to a news release, officers received the report of a possible weapon at 10:17 a.m. at Plaza Middle School. That's off South Lynnhaven Road.

The school building was evacuated and police searched inside and outside, but no weapon was found.

No one was hurt, and officials are now working to see where the threat came from.

This is an ongoing investigation.