VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said they were responding to a report about a shooting incident near the Oceanfront Friday night.

City dispatch couldn't release many details by midnight, but they said officers were working in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue.

The first calls about the incident came in at 11:22 p.m.