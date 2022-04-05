Man, woman found shot to death inside Virginia Beach home

Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. Police do not think the shooting was domestic-related at this time.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A double homicide investigation is underway after two people were found killed inside a Virginia Beach home.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers were called to the 100 block of S. Boggs Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday. Inside they found Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said that at this time, they do not believe the shooting was domestic-related.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting or any possible suspects at this time. The case is being investigated by the VBPD Detective Bureau Homicide Unit.