Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court

A Virginia Beach judge ruled there is enough probable cause to pursue a case involving a traffic shootout in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday.

Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.

A woman told the judge Friday she was an innocent bystander when heard multiple gunshots while stopped at a red light on Newtown Road. She said she ducked, but a bullet came through her windshield and grazed her head.

Lawyers for both brothers said their clients acted in self-defense. The men said that while they were driving on Interstate 264 -- with Saiqhon's girlfriend and two young kids in the car -- someone in another car rolled down their window and had a gun.

The attorneys said the brothers pulled off on the Newtown Road exit and had to stop at a red light by Newtown Road and Virginia Beach Boulevard. The brothers claim they saw the other vehicle coming toward them so they got out of their car and fired shots.

Investigators testified that another car did hop the median and flee the scene.

Each brother was initially charged with maliciously shooting during the incident. But an attorney for the Commonwealth told the judge there was no malice in this case so they reduced the charges to "unlawfully" rather than "maliciously" shooting.