Bill that looks to prevent gun violence makes progress in Virginia Senate

In a 15-0 vote, Virginia's General Assembly Public Safety Subcommittee announced more than $27 million in funding to help combat gun violence.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia lawmakers like Senator Louise Lucas are voting to bring in millions of dollars in funding to help curb gun violence across the state and they want a good amount to help Hampton Roads.

This new vote presses on the heels of rising gun violence in the City of Portsmouth and the recent shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in Chesapeake.

Lucas said the Public Safety Subcommittee voted 15-0 in favor of appropriating $27,400,000 to a Virginia center dedicated to stopping gun violence in its tracks. She said while every part of the state is dealing with this problem, she wants to see a good portion of the money go toward Hampton Roads.

"This was something that was near and dear to my heart, which is the reason I tried to work so hard to get that money in the budget," said Lucas. "I think we pretty much know to decide where the money goes, but it's obvious a good portion of it is going to Portsmouth, Hampton... and I think Norfolk would be next in line."

It's a big deal for anti-gun violence advocates like Clay Marquez, who lost his own son to a shooting several years ago. He said he wants to see state leaders involve grassroots organizations in the decision-making process of where to allocate this funding.

"There's a lot of us out here putting our life on the line and we're not being funded and a lot of these grassroot organizations should be funded," said Marquez. "Some of that money should be allocated toward us, the ones who are out here doing it."

Sen. Lucas said she plans to bring leaders from cities and organizations all across Hampton Roads to discuss future plans with this funding. She said they need to have many more meetings to learn what to do with this money, where to put it, and how to best utilize it to help the younger community.

"We cannot get there without all of the stakeholders at the table," said Lucas. "I think if we do the best we can to save lives, it will be worth every penny that we spent."