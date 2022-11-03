Man hurt in interstate shooting that closed part of I-64 in Norfolk

Virginia State Police had the westbound lanes shut down on the approach to the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel after someone shot a man who was driving.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police said a man is recovering after someone shot him on Interstate 64 Friday morning.

The shooting happened on the westbound side of I-64 around 3:25 a.m. in Norfolk, not far from the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel. The man was in the area of 4th View Street when he was hit by gunfire.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police said the 23-year-old driver managed to get off the interstate in his Nissan Rogue to get help and contact police.

As a result of the investigation, the westbound lanes of the interstate were shut down for about 40 minutes.

Right now, we do not know anything about the shooter or shooters, or why this happened.

Joshua McAllister lives off I-64 with his family and crosses the nearby Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, often. He said it's not the first time he's heard of a shooting on that interstate.

"I hear a lot about road rage. I hear about shootings. A lot of things, like I said, an unfortunate side effect of our current climate," said McAllister. "Try to be vigilant. Keep your eyes out. If it doesn't feel right and something tells you something is wrong, trust your gut and try to keep yourself from being in that position like this poor gentleman experienced, a life-changing experience."

The victim is expected to recover.

Anaya said troopers are asking anyone who was on either side of the interstate between 4th View Street and 15th View Street before or after the time of the shooting to contact them if they have information that could help VSP's investigation. That information could be about the shooting, itself, or anything suspicious around that time.

To reach Virginia State Police, you can call (757) 424-6800 or email troopers using questions@vsp.virginia.gov.