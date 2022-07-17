Man killed in Portsmouth hit and run, VSP investigating

Bystanders pulled the person out of the road and unsuccessfully tried to administer medical aid.

NORFOLK, Va. — In the early hours of Sunday, Virginia State Police responded to a scene in Portsmouth after a hit and run left a man laying dead in the road, VSP said.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 264 at exit 6 for MLK Expressway.

VSP said the incident left a man laying in the road with no pulse. Bystanders moved the man off the road and tried to give him first aid. They were unsuccessful.

The vehicle that hit the man did not stop and drove off.

VSP is looking for help from anyone who was driving close to the MLK Expressway area of I-264 Sunday around 12:48 a.m. and may have seen the incident happen.

Anybody with information on the situation can call 757 - 424 - 6800 or go to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.