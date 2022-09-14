14-year-old charged in bomb threat at high school in York County

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said that this is a good time for parents to remind kids that their words have meaning.

NORFOLK, Va. — A 14-year-old Bruton High School was charged Tuesday with threats to bomb a school and threats to do bodily harm to a staff member, The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

YPSO said that both they and the York County School Division take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly.

Officials ask parents to take this situation as an opportunity to talk with their kids and make sure they know that making threats like this can have serious consequences.

In a statement, York County Schools said: