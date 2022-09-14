14-year-old charged in bomb threat at high school in York County

NORFOLK, Va. — A 14-year-old Bruton High School was charged Tuesday with threats to bomb a school and threats to do bodily harm to a staff member, The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
YPSO said that both they and the York County School Division take all threats seriously and investigate them thoroughly.
Officials ask parents to take this situation as an opportunity to talk with their kids and make sure they know that making threats like this can have serious consequences.
In a statement, York County Schools said:
"This is an opportunity for us to remember our words have meaning and we cannot and will not dismiss reported threats as pranks, jokes, or lapses in judgment.”