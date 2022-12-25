Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton

Emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton say they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day.

According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.

When they arrived on scene, police officers found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

The spokesperson said their initial investigation has determined that the victim and a suspect were known to each other. However, they haven't released the identity of either.

They said the motive and circumstances that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.