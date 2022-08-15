18-year-old killed, 20-year-old shot in Gloucester County overnight

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on Bufflehead Drive, which is in the Carter's Cove neighborhood.

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A young woman was killed, and a man was hurt in a double-shooting in Gloucester early Monday morning, the county's sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the woman who died was 18 years old, and the 20-year-old man had been shot in the leg. They're not sharing the victims' names right now; deputies are still trying to notify their loved ones.

There's no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect in the case, yet.

Investigators plan to share more details as they develop.