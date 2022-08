A call came into the department around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was found dead in the 1000 block of Galt Street Saturday night just before midnight, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

NPD tweeted Sunday morning that it was investigating the situation as a homicide after finding the woman.

No details were available Sunday morning about a suspect or what might have happened.

More details will be released as they become available.