Woman left with serious injuries after shooting in Portsmouth

Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Jefferson Street. That's a few blocks away from the Portsmouth Sportsplex.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Editor's Note : The video above is on file from a general investigation into gun violence in Portsmouth. It first aired on Feb. 21, 2022.

The Portsmouth Police Department said a woman had life-threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday morning.

The police department tweeted about the incident and said it would provide more information as it became available.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or the area's Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters calling the Crime Line don't have to share their names, and could be eligible for a cash reward.