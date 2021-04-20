Chesapeake Public Schools to have in-person graduation at ODU

This outdoor option would allow entire classes to graduate together, and means each student could have three guest tickets.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools will hold an in-person graduation for the senior class of 2021 at the S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University.

A spokesperson for the school division said Tuesday that this outdoor option would allow entire classes to graduate together, and meant each student could have three guest tickets.

On Wednesday, June 16, the stadium will host graduations for Western Branch, Deep Creek and Oscar Smith high schools.

On Thursday, June 17, the field will be open to Hickory, Grassfield and Indian River high schools.

Great Bridge will graduate its students on June 18.