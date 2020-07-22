Congressman Bobby Scott discusses school reopenings with Hampton Roads principals in virtual roundtable

Representative Scott wanted to talk with school principals in the cities he represents about how they're handling plans to reopen schools during a pandemic.

NORFOLK, Va. — Via video call, Congressman Bobby Scott (D-Va.) sat down with school principals from across the district he represents to discuss how schools will safely proceed in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative Scott represents Newport News and Portsmouth as well as parts of Norfolk, Chesapeake, Hampton and Suffolk.

School district leaders are having to wrestle with how to safely reopen schools and instruct students while the pandemic lingers and cases continue to mount in parts of Virginia, particularly Hampton Roads.

Congressman Scott held the virtual roundtable with principals Wednesday morning. He spoke with teachers in the 3rd Congressional District last week on the very same issue.

Scott has worked to move two pieces of legislation forward in the House of Representatives that would devote more than $200 billion to help reopen schools safely.

He's also called for the Centers for Disease Control to appear before the House Committee on Education and Labor, which he chairs, to discuss the safest ways to reopen schools. However, the White House blocked the head of the CDC from testifying before the committee.