Cousin: VCU student who died was at fraternity hazing event

She told The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday that Oakes had been at an off-campus residence following a night of hazing as part of the Delta Chi fraternity.

RICHMOND, Va. — The cousin of a Virginia Commonwealth University student who died says that he had attended a fraternity event that involved drinking alcohol and being blindfolded.

Courtney White is the cousin of Adam Oakes.

She told The Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sunday that Oakes had been at an off-campus residence following a night of hazing as part of the Delta Chi fraternity.

White said Oakes was given a bottle of whiskey and told to drink it. She also said that he was then blindfolded, which caused him to run into a tree and hit his head.

He was found unresponsive the next morning. Police say a medical examiner will determine how Oakes died.