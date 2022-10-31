Newport News middle school evacuated because of lab incident

Something went wrong when a teacher was doing an experiment in one of the school's labs. It caused a lot of smoke, but nobody was hurt.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Crittenden Middle School in Newport News was evacuated Monday morning.

Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school division, said something went wrong when a teacher was doing an experiment in one of the school's labs. Smoke ended up filling the classroom and then going into the hallway.

Shortly before 10 a.m., the school sent students outside "out of an abundance of caution," Price said.

Nobody was hurt during the accident.

Police officers and firefighters came to Crittenden just to make sure everything was okay.