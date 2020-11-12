x
Falwell drops defamation lawsuit against Liberty University

Falwell told the newspaper in a statement that he's taking a “time out” from his litigation but will keep all options on the table for “an appropriate resolution."
LYNCHBURG, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former employer, Liberty University. 

The News & Advance of Lynchburg reported Thursday that a judge granted a motion this week to nonsuit the case, which leaves open the possibility of Falwell refiling a similar one later. 

Falwell told the newspaper in a statement that he's taking a “time out” from his litigation but will keep all options on the table for “an appropriate resolution." 

Liberty said in a statement that Falwell’s “unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration” from the school. 

