Falwell sues Liberty, saying school damaged his reputation

Jerry Falwell Jr. is alleging the evangelical school founded by his late pastor father defamed him through statements it issued.
FILE - In this, Nov. 13 2019, file photo, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. talks to Donald Trump Jr. about his new book "Triggered" during convocation at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Falwell Jr. said Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and in the wake of a social media photo that caused an uproar. (Emily Elconin/The News & Advance via AP, File)

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. has sued Liberty University two months after resigning amid a series of scandals. 

Fallwell is alleging the evangelical school founded by his late pastor father defamed him through statements it issued.

The lawsuit filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Wednesday also includes a claim of breach of contract. 

The suit alleges that Liberty officials accepted what Falwell says are false claims about whether he was involved in an extramarital affair and “moved quickly” to destroy his reputation. 

Liberty spokesman Scott Lamb said the school would have a formal statement in response to the lawsuit later Thursday. 

Falwell had served as president and chancellor of the university. 

